Appeal after reports of two cars deliberately damaged with a hammer in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following reports of criminal damage in Doncaster.

On 29 June at 12.30am, it is reported that two men attended an address in Third Avenue, Woodlands. It is alleged the men then caused significant damage to two vehicles at the address using a hammer.

Since this incident was reported officers have been following several lines of enquiry and are now appealing for the public’s help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone living in and around Third Avenue with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from 29 June at the relevant times is asked to contact police.

Image of a man officers would like to speak to.

Officers have also released a CCTV image of a man theye would like to speak in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: “We understand the quality of the image is poor but anybody who recognises the man is asked to contact us.”

You can report information online www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 0073 of 29 June 2024.