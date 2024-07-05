Appeal after reports of two cars deliberately damaged with a hammer in Doncaster
On 29 June at 12.30am, it is reported that two men attended an address in Third Avenue, Woodlands. It is alleged the men then caused significant damage to two vehicles at the address using a hammer.
Since this incident was reported officers have been following several lines of enquiry and are now appealing for the public’s help.
Anyone living in and around Third Avenue with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from 29 June at the relevant times is asked to contact police.
Officers have also released a CCTV image of a man theye would like to speak in connection with the incident.
A spokesman said: “We understand the quality of the image is poor but anybody who recognises the man is asked to contact us.”
You can report information online www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 0073 of 29 June 2024.