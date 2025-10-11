Appeal after man made inappropriate comments and sexually assaulted a woman on a train

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Oct 2025, 12:20 BST
Officers investigating a sexual assault on board a train from Sheffield to Hull are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Between 9pm and 9.45pm on Sunday 21 September a man sat next to a woman and began to make inappropriate comments towards her before sexually assaulting her.

A member of the public reported the incident to a conductor who in turn contacted BTP.

Officers met the train at Hull Paragon Interchange and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of sexual assault. He has since been bailed.

Appeal after man made inappropriate comments and sexually assaulted a woman on a train.

Officers believe that several members of the public saw the incident and the discomfort of the woman, and would urge anyone who witnessed anything to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 554 of 21 September.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

