Appeal after distinctive jacket with 'sentimental value' stolen in Doncaster car theft

The leather aviator jacket was taken when thieves made off with a car from Kirk Sandall across the Easter weekend.

And while the car, a Volkswagen Scirocco has now been recovered, the jacket is missing.

In an appeal on social media owner Nathan Garfoot wrote: “The jacket was stolen out of the car.

The jacket has sentimental value according to its owner.

“The sentimental value is beyond words. Let's get this back to where it belongs – it is hard to miss so if anyone hears of or sees anything please message.”