Appeal after distinctive jacket with 'sentimental value' stolen in Doncaster car theft

The owner of a distinctive jacket has pleaded for its return after it was stolen in a Doncaster car theft.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:24 pm

The leather aviator jacket was taken when thieves made off with a car from Kirk Sandall across the Easter weekend.

And while the car, a Volkswagen Scirocco has now been recovered, the jacket is missing.

In an appeal on social media owner Nathan Garfoot wrote: “The jacket was stolen out of the car.

The distinctive jacket has sentimental value, the owner has said.

“The sentimental value is beyond words. Let's get this back to where it belongs – it is hard to miss so if anyone hears of or sees anything please message.”

You can contact Nathan through his Facebook page HERE or alternatively, contact South Yorkshire Police with any details or information on 101 or you can also contact indepedent charity Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111 where you can pass on details of crime anonymously through its dedicated reporting service.