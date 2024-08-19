Antisocial man and woman street drinkers arrested in Conisbrough as officers clamp down
A man and a woman who were prolific in committing acts of antisocial behaviour in the town have both been issued with two full CPNs after various warnings were given to them about their behaviour.
A CPN prevents them from consuming alcohol, using offensive language and being drunk and disorderly between 9am and 9pm in a bid to curb their disruptive behaviour.
The notice comes with a map which outlines the specific areas where they are not permitted to commit certain offences.
It was deemed that between them, the pair recorded 20 breaches of the conditions imposed on them, with their latest breach resulting in them being arrested and brought before the courts.
A judge then ordered that both of them pay £100 fines as a result of breaching their CPNs.
They both remain subject to a CPN and their behaviour will be closely monitored by officers with any further breaches likely to result in prosecution.
Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Adrian Luscombe said: "These notices serve to prevent antisocial behaviour being committed by prolific offenders and if anyone who has been served one of these notices breaks the terms of it, they will be brought before the courts.
"We listened to concerns being provided by members of the public and have enforced a high visibility and proactive approach which we will continue to utilise to combat antisocial behaviour in Conisbrough.