John Fields was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault at his former home in Bircotes, just after 8.15pm, on October 30, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

"The officers were calm with him throughout the whole journey but he became irate," he said.

"He said: "I have got no handcuffs on. I could make you crash this car."

The man was arrested after a suspected domestic incident.

He then delivered a "hammer-like" punch, between the gap in the seats, to the arm of the WPC in the front.

Fields, who later said he was "really sorry," received a community order in March, for assaulting two police officers, the court heard.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said no further action was taken about the domestic incident.

"There had been some issues during the course of the evening,” she said. “He considered that his partner didn't properly discipline her children. They were forever punching holes in the doors."

She said since the six-year relationship ended, Fields has been homeless, and unable to work after injuring his ankle.

Fields, 44, formerly of Arundel Walk, Bircotes, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The chair told him: “This is the third time you have hit a police officer this year. There was no good reason for it. We have seriously debated whether to send you to custody today.”