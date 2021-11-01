Another driver has been reprimanded for driving without insurance in Doncaster after his car was involved in a collision
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:05 am
he car has been seized and the driver will receive a court summons for driving with no insurance
A Police spokesman said: “There will be no trick or treating for the driver of the black Peugeot tonight.
“After being involved in a collision on Thorne Road he has been found to have no insurance.”
The car is being seized and he will reported to court for various driving offences.