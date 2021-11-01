Another driver has been reprimanded for driving without insurance in Doncaster after his car was involved in a collision

he car has been seized and the driver will receive a court summons for driving with no insurance

A Police spokesman said: “There will be no trick or treating for the driver of the black Peugeot tonight.

“After being involved in a collision on Thorne Road he has been found to have no insurance.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black Peugeot was seized after driver had no insurance.