Another driver has been reprimanded for driving without insurance in Doncaster after his car was involved in a collision

By Kev Rogers
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:05 am

he car has been seized and the driver will receive a court summons for driving with no insurance

A Police spokesman said: “There will be no trick or treating for the driver of the black Peugeot tonight.

“After being involved in a collision on Thorne Road he has been found to have no insurance.”

The black Peugeot was seized after driver had no insurance.

The car is being seized and he will reported to court for various driving offences.