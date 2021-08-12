'Another car for the crusher:' Police seize disqualified driver in Doncaster

Officers from Doncaster East Neigbourhood Policing Team were carrying out routine speed checks in and around the Thorne area when they stopped a vehicle.

A spokesman said: “We were conducting speed operations in Sykehouse and Thorne, after numerous reports of speeding in those locations.

"We stopped a vehicle on the way out of Fishlake, who was allegedly testing out his new exhaust – unfortunately the driver was disqualified, had no insurance and no MOT.

Police seized the car after a speeding clampdown in Doncaster.

"Oh, and the car was on false plates!”

The driver has been processed for all offences - #anothercarforthecrusher.”

Officers from the team have been responding to local residents’ who have reported speeding hotspots in Doncaster in recent weeks.