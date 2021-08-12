'Another car for the crusher:' Police seize disqualified driver in Doncaster
Police are set to destroy a car after officers discovered the driver was disqualified, had no insurance or MOT and was running on false plates in Doncaster.
Officers from Doncaster East Neigbourhood Policing Team were carrying out routine speed checks in and around the Thorne area when they stopped a vehicle.
A spokesman said: “We were conducting speed operations in Sykehouse and Thorne, after numerous reports of speeding in those locations.
"We stopped a vehicle on the way out of Fishlake, who was allegedly testing out his new exhaust – unfortunately the driver was disqualified, had no insurance and no MOT.
"Oh, and the car was on false plates!”
The driver has been processed for all offences - #anothercarforthecrusher.”
Officers from the team have been responding to local residents’ who have reported speeding hotspots in Doncaster in recent weeks.
Anyone wanting to report car crime and speeding can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.