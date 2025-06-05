Anguish of Doncaster rape victim after attacker set to be moved to open jail early

A woman who was the victim of a sadistic Doncaster rapist has been left “devastated” – after hearing that her vile attacker could be moved to an open jail early under new Labour Government rules.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thug David Flatters raped a woman before falsely imprisoning her and subjecting her to a campaign of sickening and violent abuse was jailed for over nine years last year.

He waited for his victim to fall asleep before raping her, and later issued a series of chilling threats in a desperate bid to keep his violent behaviour a secret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his victim has now been told he could be eligible to a move to an open prison earlier than scheduled under new guidelines brought in by the Government.

Vile and sadistic rapist David Flatters could be moved to an open jail early.

A letter sent to the victim from the Probation Service – and seen by the Free Press – stated: “There have been changes made to the categorisation policy for serving prisoners.

“This means that some eligible prisoners who are serving a standard determinate or extended determinate sentence will be able to be considered for a move to an open prison up to five years ahead of their earliest release date, instead of three years.

“The changes are being made to give more time to work on resettlement and rehabilitation needs and therefore reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no changes to the process of assessing someone as suitable for the open estate and while a prisoner may be eligible, it does not necessarily mean they will be deemed suitable once the assessments have been done. They can also be returned to the closed estate if necessary.

“I appreciate that this news may be unwelcome, but I want to reassure you that all the processes for working with victims when an offender moves to an open estate remain the same.”

A source told the Free Press: “It was a shock to find out he's going to be considered for open conditions two years before the normal three years as was previously policy – even after Labour expressed that sex offenders and violent offenders wouldn't be considered.

“It's a kick in the teeth to the victims that bravely stood up and gave evidence in the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The judge stated that this is an extremely dangerous person and has fears of re-offending.

“She's been devastated by the news.”

22-year-old Flatters told his victim he would "send people round to her family's house" and that he was going to "watch her take her last breath" after his brutal attacks left her with a catalogue of horrific injuries.

She suffered bruises, bleeding to the head, a black eye and cuts to her face - and on one occasion, Flatters lured his victim to the woods, beat her with sticks and stood on the back of her neck while she was face down in the dirt and unable to breathe.

At the time of his jailing last year, Investigation Officer Rowan Bradbury, who works for Doncaster's Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team, said: "Flatters' offending was savage, calculated and wicked as he subjected his victim to vile abuse both physically and mentally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was understandably terrified of him and I want to praise her courage and fortitude in coming forward to tell us about the abuse she had endured at his hands.

"It can't have been easy for her and I can't imagine the terror she must have endured but it was her testimony that helped secure a lengthy custodial sentence for Flatters."

Flatters was arrested by officers and brought into custody before being charged with multiple offences.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, false imprisonment, strangulation, common assault, intimidation and escaping from lawful custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flatters was sentenced to a total of nine years and five months in jail during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court in May last year.

He must then spend an additional two years on licence, with Flatters also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for an indefinite period.

The terms of the SHPO mean that Flatters, of Cranbrook Road, Wheatley, must also inform the Violent and Sex Offender Register (ViSOR) whenever he enters into a new relationship with another person.

IO Bradbury said: "This sentence is all thanks to the victim's brave testimony against this violent individual and I am glad he is now behind bars and is no longer a danger to women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really hope this sentencing brings an end to this traumatic experience for the victim and that she can now move on with her life.

"South Yorkshire Police takes all reports of rape incredibly seriously and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders like Flatters to justice."

Please be aware that victims of sexual offences are granted anonymity for life. Identifying them is a criminal offence and police will take action.

You can report sexual offences and violence in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency, or call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.