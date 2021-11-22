Angry Doncaster shop owner claims police did not log reports of shoplifting

Jane O'Donnell owner of the Amelia Rose baby shop on Scot Lane Doncaster says shoplifters stole about £800 of goods from the shop last Tuesday (November 9) at 3.45pm.

Jane says she first reported the incident by phone on 101 the day after in the morning.

"I spoke to a lady on Wednesday morning, told her all my information and she transferred me to a queue.

The Amelia Rose shop on Scot Lane Doncaster.

"I was in the queue for 20 minutes and it kept playing music, then It said if you want to have a call back leave a short message and we will be back to you. I heard nothing back.

“Then on Thursday I flagged down two officers in a car on Scot Lane. They they radioed it in and told me it had not been logged.

"They took all my information again and said someone would contact me.

"It has been over a week and I’ve heard nothing.”

She says has clear CCTV evidence of the incident and names of suspects.

Jane says she is is very angry particularly when she hears about crime rates falling, when incidents are being reported and not logged.

I needed an incident number to try and claim on my insurance.”

"I find it disgusting - it’s hard enough but for them not to do anything about it is worse.”