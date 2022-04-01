19-year-old Amrit Jhagra of Cedar Road, Doncaster, has been charged with the murder of Janis Kozlovskis, 17 and Ryan Theobald, 20, as well as the offence of having an offensive weapon.

Jhagra entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today (Friday, April 1).

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, fixed a trial date for July 11 this year, and remanded Jhagra into custody.

Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis were both stabbed to death in Doncaster in January this year

Janis and Ryan were fatally stabbed during an altercation in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday, January 29 this year.

Despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Ryan, who was a former Doncaster Rovers academy player, was pronounced dead at the scene.