Amnesty for blank firing firearms to be held in Doncaster next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An amnesty for blank firing firearms is to be held in February.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tests by the National Crime Agency (NCA) have shown that four specific types of top-venting blank firearms (TVBFs) are readily convertible and therefore illegal.

TVBFs are legal to buy in the UK without a licence by people over the age of 18 – unless they are readily convertible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Testing of four Turkish models, Retay, Ekol, Ceonic ISSC and Blow, in 2024, showed they were readily convertible with common tools without specialist skills.

Amnesty for blank firing firearms to be held next month.

The four brands have been shown to be illegal under section 1(6) of the Firearms Act 1982, meaning that they are prohibited firearms under section 5 (1) of the Firearms Act 1968.

The amnesty will be held from 3 February to 28 February. It will provide owners an opportunity to hand in a TVBFs at police stations around South Yorkshire.

The locations in South Yorkshire are: Main Street, Rotherham; Snig Hill, Sheffield; College Road, Doncaster; Churchfields, Barnsley.

To ensure safety when transporting a TVBF, please:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place the item in a bag or box to keep it out of public sight.

Make a specific journey solely for this purpose to minimise the time spent in public.

Upon arrival, inform the staff at the front counter that you are there to hand in a firearm before presenting it to them.

Retailers and importers of these specific TVBFs have been instructed to cease trading them and possession of one of the firearms after the amnesty ends could result in a prison sentence of 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of our Armed Crime Team, said: “I would urge anybody with one of the four brands of blank firing weapons to visit one of the locations in February and hand it in.

“These types of weapons make up a large proportion of firearms discharges and recoveries in South Yorkshire over the last two years. Getting them off the streets of South Yorkshire is a priority.

“If you remain in possession of one of these illegal weapons, not only do you risk being handed a considerable jail sentence, but you are also posing a danger to innocent members of your local community.”