Almost a dozen Doncaster Rovers fans arrested last season.

Almost a dozen Doncaster Rovers fans were arrested for football-related incidents last season, new figures reveal.

Recent Home Office figures revealed the number of football-related arrests during the 2024-25 season, alongside the number of football banning orders in force.

The data shows there were 11 arrests of Doncaster Rovers supporters in the recent season – down from 17 a year earlier.

Across England and Wales, 1,932 football-related arrests were recorded in the 2024-25 season, an 11 per cent fall from the previous year.

It was the first drop since fans returned to stadiums after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manchester United had the highest number of supporters arrested, with 121 arrests.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,439 banning orders were in force as of June 1. It was the highest number in force since the end of the 2012-13 season.

There were 11 bans against Doncaster Rovers fans as of last month, while West Ham had the most supporters with a banning order at the end of the last season (112).

Banning orders prevent individuals from attending matches in the UK and individuals subject to orders can be ordered to hand over their passports to police before overseas matches and tournaments.

The figures also show the most common incident reported was hate crime – reported at 420 matches. It included hate crime incidents at six women's matches.

It comes as England defender Jess Carter revealed she has been the target of "a lot of racial abuse" during Euro 2025.

In a post on X, she said she would be taking a step back from social media. She added: "Hopefully speaking out will make the people writing this abuse think twice so that other won't have to deal with it."

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said his organisation "immediately contacted UK police" as soon as it was made aware of the abuse.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said in a statement: "Hate crime continues to be a blight on football and, although there have been significant strides to make football more welcoming, these figures show that football cannot be complacent and needs to double down on its efforts to ensure everyone feels safe at matches.

"As we have seen in recent incidents over the past week, racism is still a huge issue as players continue to be targeted.

"Homophobic chanting is a regular occurrence, while incidents related to faith, disability and transphobia continue to be reported to Kick It Out, too. We also know about the prevalence of sexist behaviour, with our own research showing that over half of women have experienced it on matchdays."

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said: "Police up and down the country work incredibly hard to ensure football stadiums are safe, so we can all enjoy our national game.

"Today's statistics show that these efforts are paying off and strong action is being taken to stop violence and disorder from ruining football.

"As part of our Plan for Change, we are continuing to make football safer for the millions of dedicated fans, funding the UK Football Policing Unit and expanding drug testing on arrest at football matches for certain offences."