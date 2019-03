The air ambulance, firefighters and police dealt with an incident in Doncaster this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to land behind the Morrisons supermarket, just off Watervole Way, Balby, at around 5pm.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police join in week of action to tackle knife crime

Drone footage appeared to show emergency services tending to a casualty in fields behind the store.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and are awaiting a reponse.