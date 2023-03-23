The Free Press was contacted after the victim said on Sunday, March 19 at 4.25pm at Bentley roundabout he was in a Ford Ranger with his children and was approaching from Arksey – here there is an island is in the middle for pedestrians crossing – where he waited his turn on the roundabout.

He said: “The cyclist came from a few hundred yards back banged his bike/hand/boot into the car. At this point I wasn’t or hardly moving checking traffic at the roundabout looking forward I stopped immediately my partner wound down the window and asked what was going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was irate, my partner said we had kids in car then he kicked the door where the children were sat with so much force the kids thought the car was going to turn over I quickly jumped out to get his photo as cyclists don’t have any number plates.

The damage cause by the cyclist

“I called 999 and said to the man he needs to wait the man then hit me in the head with his phone and made off.

"999 said they wouldn’t attend as he had just left we posted this on Facebook to which we gained a witness to the kicking of the car we called police several more times on 101 I went to hospital with servere concussion police have just picked this up I gave them what we believe to be the man’s Facebook profile and his address found via social media and Google maps. I now feel by how the police spoke to me I am the one who has done wrong but this is all public information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now I have an insurance excess to pay, of which will be a fault claim because that’s how vandalism goes down putting premiums up for next five years and a headache.

"This man shouldn’t get away with causing harm and thousands in property damage because he feels he’s in the right as many cyclists do! They should have number plates and insurance like other road users.

The alleged offender

"It’s £1,200 for a new door not painted or fitted if you look closely you can see kids crying in the back seat in the photo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are investigating reports of a man being assaulted on High Street in Bentley, Doncaster on 19 March 2023."It is reported that the victim, a 31-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown cyclist following a verbal altercation.

"The cyclist is then alleged to have caused damage to the victim's car."Anyone with information is asked to report it online via our website, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 654 of 19 March 2023."

If you are the victim of a crime then call the police on 101 if it is an emergency then dial 999.