"Abusive" door step seller plaguing Doncaster village set to appear in court

An “abusive” door step salesman targeting homes in a Doncaster village is set to appear in court, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humberside Police’s North Lincolnshire division has targeted the man after a number of incidents in the Isle of Axholme.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of a door stop seller within the area of Westwoodside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The male pictured on social media posts is known to police and is intent on continuing to do these door stop sales, regardless of having just being dealt with for the same offences and issued a community protection warning.

Police have said the man will appear in court.

“We ask as the local team that you retain doorbell footage of these sales in the area, and report to police as they are happening.

“A legit door stop seller will be able to produce a peddlars’ certificate upon request, and will not be abusive when you state you do not wish to buy anything.

“In regards to the male in Westwoodside, we have the evidence we need and he will be receiving another summons to court and we do not require any further evidence than we already have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please continue to report these instances and we will take action to protect local residents. This male will be having his day in court.”

You can report incidents to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.