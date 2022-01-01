A seven year old Doncaster child’s Christmas gift was stolen before they had chance to enjoy their present

The Christmas gift was stolen from a seven year old child who is picking up bike racing as a hobby.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 6:53 am

The South Yorkshire Police Off Road Team are searching for the bike which was stolen on December 21, 2021.

They said: “This KMT 65 was stolen from the Balby area of Doncaster.

"It was a Christmas present for a seven year old who was getting into racing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This bike was stolen from a seven year old child.

"If you know any information please get in touch.”

You can contact the team on Facebook here.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster police tackle crime on New Year's Eve by arresting multiple people for...

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.