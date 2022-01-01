A seven year old Doncaster child’s Christmas gift was stolen before they had chance to enjoy their present
The Christmas gift was stolen from a seven year old child who is picking up bike racing as a hobby.
The South Yorkshire Police Off Road Team are searching for the bike which was stolen on December 21, 2021.
They said: “This KMT 65 was stolen from the Balby area of Doncaster.
"It was a Christmas present for a seven year old who was getting into racing.
"If you know any information please get in touch.”
You can contact the team on Facebook here.
