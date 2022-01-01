A seven year old Doncaster child’s Christmas gift was stolen before they had chance to enjoy their present

The South Yorkshire Police Off Road Team are searching for the bike which was stolen on December 21, 2021.

They said: “This KMT 65 was stolen from the Balby area of Doncaster.

"It was a Christmas present for a seven year old who was getting into racing.

This bike was stolen from a seven year old child.

"If you know any information please get in touch.”

You can contact the team on Facebook here.