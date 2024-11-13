A second night where two vehicles were deliberately torched in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last night was the second night in a row where two vehicles were deliberately torched in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One fire engine attended a deliberate car fire on Paxton Avenue in Carcroft after a call was received at 6.37pm.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 7.13pm.

One fire engine attended a deliberate car fire on Back Lane, Staniforth after a call was received at 5.55am. The incident had been dealt with by 7am.