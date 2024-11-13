A second night where two vehicles were deliberately torched in Doncaster
Last night was the second night in a row where two vehicles were deliberately torched in Doncaster.
One fire engine attended a deliberate car fire on Paxton Avenue in Carcroft after a call was received at 6.37pm.
One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 7.13pm.
One fire engine attended a deliberate car fire on Back Lane, Staniforth after a call was received at 5.55am. The incident had been dealt with by 7am.