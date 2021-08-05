A new police car in Doncaster is able to identify cars without insurance that are being driven illegally

It only took 10 minutes for the new car to find a van that had no insurance on a Doncaster road.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 10:28 am

South Yorkshire Police said: “This is our brand new car on Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, the black box on the roof is ANPR (automatic number plate recognition).“Yesterday (August4), within 10 minutes of leaving the office we had our first success, a van stopped after the system identified that no insurance policy was in place.“The vehicle has now been seized and removed from the road.”

