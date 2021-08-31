A moped was set on fire deliberately in Doncaster - the latest fire incidents
There have been three deliberate fires in Doncaster over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Over the long weekend the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team have had to tackle three blazes in Doncaster that were started on purpose.
On August 28, a car was deliberately set on fire at 12:10am (Saturday, August 28) on Fir Tree Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.
They left at 1:15am.
Two fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations attended a deliberate garage fire at 6:20pm (Saturday, August 28) on Mere Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster.
The fire crews left the scene at 7:55pm.
On Sunday, August 30 a moped was deliberately set on fire at 7:40pm on Tickhill Road, Bawtry, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Maltby station attended the incident.
They left at 8:05pm.
We will bring you the latest on all fire incidents in Doncaster as they occur – follow us on Facebook to keep up with live news.