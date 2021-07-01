A minibus was deliberately set on fire in Doncaster over night - the latest fire incidents

There were three fires tackled by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue over night including a minibus which was deliberately set on fire.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:30 pm

A minibus was deliberately set on fire at 8:05pm on Middle Bank, Lakeside, Doncaster on June 30.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.

A minibus was set on fire.

They came away at 8:45pm.

Thorne firefighters were called out to an accidental grassland fire at 8:10pm on Selby Road, Thorne, Doncaster on June 30.

The crew left the scene at 8:30pm.

Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11:15pm.

On The Balk, Arksey, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 12:30am.

