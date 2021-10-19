A man in his 60s exposed himself to a 14 year old girl nearby a woodland area in Doncaster

The incident occurred in Warmsworth on Sunday, September 19.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking for your help to identify a man in connection with a reported indecent indecent in Warmsworth.

"At 3pm (September 19), a 14 year old girl was sat in the woods near Warmsworth Cemetery when an elderly man approached her and exposed himself to her.

Have you seen this man?

"The girl fled and called police immediately.

"Despite extensive area searches, we couldn’t locate a suspect, however we have worked with her to develop an e-fit of the suspect.

"He is described as being in his sixties and wearing a red t-shirt at the time.”

If you recognise the man in the e-fit photograph attached to this story you can get in touch with police by calling 101.

The incident number is 548 of September 19.