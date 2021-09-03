A man in his 20s is fighting for his life after a serious road smash in South Yorkshire

Roads policing officers are appealing for information following a serious collision in Harley, Rotherham on Wednesday (1 September).

It is reported that a black Subaru Impreza was travelling along the A6135 Sheffield Road.

The Subaru was travelling in company with a red Mini John Cooper Works and a blue Mini Cooper S, when it left the road at the junction with Coach Road.

police are appealing for witnesses after a young motorist was seriously injured.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Subaru, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The road was re-opened yesterday at around 12pm.