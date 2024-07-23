A child's bike and four motorbikes were targeted by arsonists in Doncaster
A child's bike and four motorbikes were targeted by arsonists in Doncaster overnight (July 22-23).
The child’s bike was deliberately set on fire at 9.10pm on Springwell Gardens, Balby. Firefighters from Edlington station attended, leaving at 9.35pm.
Adwick firefighters were called to four motorbikes on fire at 9.35pm on Green Lane, Skellow. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left at 10pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate motorbike fire at 3.20am on Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough. The crew came away at 3.55am.