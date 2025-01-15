A bin store and a vehicle were torched by arsonists in Doncaster
A bin store and a vehicle were torched by arsonists in Doncaster over the last two nights.
On Monday, a van was deliberately set on fire at 10.20pm on Far Field Close in Edenthorpe. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 10.50pm.
Last night, Tuesday, firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to a bin store on Thirlmere Gardens in Kirk Sandall at 9.30pm.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 10.30pm.