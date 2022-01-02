A 16 year old girl who has ties to Doncaster has gone missing and police are concerned for her safety

Sapphire Luke is 16 years old and was reported missing from Nottinghamshire at 11am on January 1.

Sapphire has links to both Doncaster and Barnsley.

Have you seen Sapphire?

Nottinghamshire police said: “Sapphire is five foot one ins tall and has a slim build.

"She has black shoulder length hair that is normally worn in a ponytail.

"She was last seen wearing a black coat, black jogging bottoms, a brown jumper and black trainers.”

If you have seen Sapphire or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 517 of January 1, 2022.