999: What's Your Emergency? Doncaster police in spotlight as TV crime show returns
Police and criminals in Doncaster are set to be in the spotlight once again as gritty reality TV show 999: What’s Your Emergency? returns to screens tonight.
Previous episodes of the Channel 4 show have seen cameras following officers from South Yorkshire Police as they tackle crime across the county.
And the popular show, which lifts the lid on the decisions and issues the area’s police have to face on a daily basis, is back for 2022 tonight.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Tonight's episode is all about the nightshift and looks at crimes that happen after dark.
"From crimes that relate to the night time economy, to mental health issues which intensify after dark. This episode features our officers talking about the different types of challenges that the nightshift can bring.”
You can watch the latest episode by tuning in to Channel Four at 9pm tonight or on demand services.