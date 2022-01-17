999: What's Your Emergency? Doncaster police in spotlight as TV crime show returns

Previous episodes of the Channel 4 show have seen cameras following officers from South Yorkshire Police as they tackle crime across the county.

And the popular show, which lifts the lid on the decisions and issues the area’s police have to face on a daily basis, is back for 2022 tonight.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Tonight's episode is all about the nightshift and looks at crimes that happen after dark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

999 What's Your Emergency returns tonight.

"From crimes that relate to the night time economy, to mental health issues which intensify after dark. This episode features our officers talking about the different types of challenges that the nightshift can bring.”