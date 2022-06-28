New statistics show that 97% of break-ins in Doncaster are left unsolved by police.

And shockingly, 99% of burglaries remain unsolved in the Armthorpe South and Armthorpe North areas of the city.

And in line with the findings, home security company, SimpliSafe has reported a 27% increase on the previous month in online enquiries into its home security systems from people in Doncaster.

SimpliSafe UK General Manager, Jonathan Wall, commented: “Burglaries can have a devastating impact on people; whether that’s emotional, financial or physical and it will no doubt be difficult for the people of Doncaster to read these stats.

“However, there are highly effective steps that can be taken to help deter burglars from breaking into your home, especially as we approach summer. The longer days and warmer weather can sometimes lead to homeowners becoming distracted, often slacking on home security measures.”

Below are Jonathan Wall’s top security tips for keeping homes safe and secure this summer:

Lock doors and windows

“As the temperature rises and you feel the urge to open your windows and doors, don’t present the opportunity for an easy entrance. Of course, we’re not saying that you need to keep yourself shut in at all times, but simply remembering to lock any possible entrances to your home when leaving the room or heading out for the day will help prevent the risk of burglary.”

Hide valuable gardening equipment

“If you have opted for a spot of gardening with the nice weather, don’t forget to safely store your valuable gardening equipment once you’re finished. If these were to be left out in the open - even for a matter of minutes - you could end up unknowingly luring a trespasser into your property. Instead, hide them from view either in a garden shed or garage with secure locks, or inside your home.”

Home security when you’re away

“It’s inevitable that warmer temperatures will start to get you in the holiday mood, so if you are planning a getaway, make certain that your home is secure. Rather than risk leaving a spare key under your doormat - which could pose a massive security risk - you could instead provide your trusted neighbours with a custom pin to arm/disarm your security system, to let you know who is coming and going. Outdoor security cameras are also a great way to help deter potential burglars, as well as capture crucial evidence which can help police in their investigations.”

Be mindful of what you share on social media

As tempting as it may be to do that obligatory airport check-in, that post can give away so much. A caption reading ‘See you in two weeks’, along with a public Instagram profile showing off your new car and your house could be an inviting roadmap for social-media-scouting burglars. If you love to share publicly on Instagram to connect with others, consider setting your profile to private temporarily and change your Instagram Story to “close friends”, but still be cautious of your follower list if it’s a high count with many you don’t know. You may want to post your holiday snaps when you’re back as an alternative that doesn’t advertise an empty home.