85-year-old Doncaster property developer to face drink driving trial
An 85-year-old Doncaster property developer is to go on trial charged with drink driving.
Alan Hughes denied the offence when he appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 3 June.
The prosecution alleges Mr Hughes, of Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, had 54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath while driving a Mercedes E Class on 1 March. The legal limit is 35mg.
After pleading not guilty, Mr Hughes, was given unconditional bail until his trial at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on 25 November.