An 85-year-old Doncaster property developer is to go on trial charged with drink driving.

Alan Hughes denied the offence when he appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 3 June.

The prosecution alleges Mr Hughes, of Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, had 54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath while driving a Mercedes E Class on 1 March. The legal limit is 35mg.

