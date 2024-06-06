85-year-old Doncaster property developer to face drink driving trial

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jun 2024, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An 85-year-old Doncaster property developer is to go on trial charged with drink driving.

Alan Hughes denied the offence when he appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 3 June.

The prosecution alleges Mr Hughes, of Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, had 54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath while driving a Mercedes E Class on 1 March. The legal limit is 35mg.

After pleading not guilty, Mr Hughes, was given unconditional bail until his trial at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on 25 November.