83 arrests in South Yorkshire knife crime swoops

Operation Sceptre launched on Monday 15 November and saw forces come together to tackle knife crime across the country.

Throughout the week, the force had dedicated teams conducting warrants, weapon sweeps, stop and searches, operations as well as engagement in schools and the local community.

Superintendent Ian Proffitt, who led on the week of action said: “Operation Sceptre is a nationwide week of action which aims to disrupt criminal activity and knife crime, but also raises awareness of the issues and the police activity to tackle it.

Operation Sceptre facts and figures.

“By working together across the week our officers and staff have arrested 83 people, of which 27 were directly linked to knife crimes. We have conducted 22 weapon sweeps, and seized nearly 40 knives.

“We carried out 41 test purchase operations, where we test whether retailers sell knives to under 18 year olds. I am pleased to say the majority of them passed, of those that failed, they have received warnings or the premises have put in measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We will be testing them again in the future.”

An important part of the week is education with young people and communities about the dangers and facts of knife crime.

Superintendent Proffitt added: “As well as police action to disrupt criminal activity, it is really important to get the facts out about knife crime and educate young people on the dangers. Throughout the week, our officers carried out 19 school presentations engaging with over 3,000 young people, and held 38 community meetings. This is really important as it enables us to talk to our communities, understand their issues, and let them know what we are doing to tackle them.

“We know only too well the devastating affects knife crime can have, not just on victims and their families, but on the suspect’s family and the wider community.”

The force wanted to share the stories of people t affected by knife crime not always directly but in some way.

One video showed a consultant from the A&E at Sheffield Northern General hospital, who explained the trauma they see when a knife crime victim is brought into hospital.They also shared the audio of a mother and how she felt when she learnt her son has been stabbed, and there was a video of a Senior Investigator Officer who explained the horrific scenes they attend involving knives.

Superintendent Proffitt added: “I hope these videos shared a glimpse of the devastation knife crime can cause, and I want to reassure you that although the week of action is over for Op Sceptre, our work to tackle knife crime is far from over and we will continue every day to make the streets of South Yorkshire safer for everybody.”