As a result, 76 drivers will be processed for speeding from check sites on Thorne Road, Lakeside Boulevard, Carr House Road, Bawtry Road and Balby Carr Bank.

The VW Golf was seized by officers on Leger Way after the driver was found to have no insurance in place, he was also issued with a fixed penalty notice for the offence.

Further fixed penalties were issued to two drivers for no MOT and one for failing to wear a seatbelt.

Police pull vehicles over

DMBC Taxi licencing examined 20 vehicles to ensure their roadworthiness and compliance with taxi regulations.

*On Thursday Edlington officers spent the day at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy offering careers advice to students in the school. They are currently recruiting so please go to the link for more information https://orlo.uk/tb5k1

One of the vehicles dealt with