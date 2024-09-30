750 cannabis plants discovered at three properties on Mexborough High Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over the past couple of weeks officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team have carried out three drug warrants at properties on Mexborough’s High Street.

Cannabis cultivations were located at all three properties with approximately 750 plants located and seized.

Two people were arrested who were later charged and remanded into custody.

Residents are reminded that if you wish to pass any information onto the police you can do it via 101, the online portal or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.