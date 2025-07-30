In December 2023, American XL bullies became the first breed of dog added to the Dangerous Dogs Act since it became law in 1991, meaning owners in England and Wales now require a Certificate of Exemption in order to keep their XL bullies.

But some people want the law to go further, calling for a full reintroduction of dog licences. These were required to own a dog in England, Scotland and Wales before 1988, and still exist in Northern Ireland at a cost of £12.50 a year.

According to research by https://yougov.co.uk/ such a policy would have the backing of the British public, a majority of whom (54%) believe you should require a licence to own a dog of any breed as a pet, alongside a further 31% who believe that you should require a licence to own dogs belonging to certain breeds as a pet.

Just 8% of the public think you should not require a licence to own a dog of any breed as a pet.

53% of British public say XL bully dogs should be banned.

Even among dog owners, nearly half (45%) say there should be a blanket dog licence, with 38% supporting one for certain breeds.

Younger Britons are substantially less in favour of a blanket licence, with just 22% of 18-24 year olds and 46% of 25-49 year olds believing you should require a licence to own any breed of dog as a pet, compared to 65% to 50-64 year olds and 72% of over 65s.

Instead, the youngest age group is more likely than over 65s to favour the alternatives of both licences for certain breeds of dog (45% and 21%) and no licences at all (15% vs 4%).

But what do Britons think about ownership of specific breeds of dog?

The survey shows that 64% of the public believe that some breeds of dog are inherently more dangerous than others, while just 31% subscribe to the view that all breeds of dog are equally capable of being dangerous.

When it comes to XL bully dogs in particular, just 5% of Britons say it should not be necessary to acquire a licence to own them, while a small majority (53%) believe they should outlawed entirely. Nearly four in ten Britons (38%), and half of dog owners (50%), believe their ownership should be permitted, but only with a licence.

Again, there is an age divide, with 77% of over 65s believing there should be a complete ban on owning XL bullies, compared to 28% of 18-24 year olds. Support for a total ban is also higher among men than women (58% vs 48%).

This is noticeably distinct from attitudes towards other breeds polled. While half of Britons (49-51%) believe you should still require a licence to own a labrador or a corgi, 44% of the public feel their ownership should be permitted without a licence, and very few Britons (1-2%) believe they should not be allowed as pets at all.