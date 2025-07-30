53% of British public say XL bully dogs should be banned
But some people want the law to go further, calling for a full reintroduction of dog licences. These were required to own a dog in England, Scotland and Wales before 1988, and still exist in Northern Ireland at a cost of £12.50 a year.
According to research by https://yougov.co.uk/ such a policy would have the backing of the British public, a majority of whom (54%) believe you should require a licence to own a dog of any breed as a pet, alongside a further 31% who believe that you should require a licence to own dogs belonging to certain breeds as a pet.
Just 8% of the public think you should not require a licence to own a dog of any breed as a pet.
Even among dog owners, nearly half (45%) say there should be a blanket dog licence, with 38% supporting one for certain breeds.
Younger Britons are substantially less in favour of a blanket licence, with just 22% of 18-24 year olds and 46% of 25-49 year olds believing you should require a licence to own any breed of dog as a pet, compared to 65% to 50-64 year olds and 72% of over 65s.
Instead, the youngest age group is more likely than over 65s to favour the alternatives of both licences for certain breeds of dog (45% and 21%) and no licences at all (15% vs 4%).
But what do Britons think about ownership of specific breeds of dog?
The survey shows that 64% of the public believe that some breeds of dog are inherently more dangerous than others, while just 31% subscribe to the view that all breeds of dog are equally capable of being dangerous.
When it comes to XL bully dogs in particular, just 5% of Britons say it should not be necessary to acquire a licence to own them, while a small majority (53%) believe they should outlawed entirely. Nearly four in ten Britons (38%), and half of dog owners (50%), believe their ownership should be permitted, but only with a licence.
Again, there is an age divide, with 77% of over 65s believing there should be a complete ban on owning XL bullies, compared to 28% of 18-24 year olds. Support for a total ban is also higher among men than women (58% vs 48%).
This is noticeably distinct from attitudes towards other breeds polled. While half of Britons (49-51%) believe you should still require a licence to own a labrador or a corgi, 44% of the public feel their ownership should be permitted without a licence, and very few Britons (1-2%) believe they should not be allowed as pets at all.