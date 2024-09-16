44-year-old man arrested after woman is sexually assaulted on Doncaster train

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested a man after a woman was sexually assaulted on a Doncaster train.

The 44 year old was arrested following an appeal for information about the incident which took place on board a train from Hull to Doncaster last month.

Sometime between 8.20am and 9.20am on Thursday 22 August, a man boarded the train at Hull and sat next to a woman he then sexually assaulted.

The man left the service at Doncaster with a woman he had boarded the service with.