44-year-old man arrested after woman is sexually assaulted on Doncaster train
Police have arrested a man after a woman was sexually assaulted on a Doncaster train.
The 44 year old was arrested following an appeal for information about the incident which took place on board a train from Hull to Doncaster last month.
Sometime between 8.20am and 9.20am on Thursday 22 August, a man boarded the train at Hull and sat next to a woman he then sexually assaulted.
The man left the service at Doncaster with a woman he had boarded the service with.