44-year-old man arrested after woman is sexually assaulted on Doncaster train

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have arrested a man after a woman was sexually assaulted on a Doncaster train.

The 44 year old was arrested following an appeal for information about the incident which took place on board a train from Hull to Doncaster last month.

Sometime between 8.20am and 9.20am on Thursday 22 August, a man boarded the train at Hull and sat next to a woman he then sexually assaulted.

The man left the service at Doncaster with a woman he had boarded the service with.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice