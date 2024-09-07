35 penalty notices issued as Doncaster Council cracks down on city centre flytipping

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Sep 2024, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Council chiefs have waged war on flytippers in Doncaster city centre, issued a string of penalty notices and visited businesses to help keep streets and alleyways clean.

The authority’s “Don't Mess With Doncaster” campaign urges residents to take pride in their local area.

A spokesperson said: “City of Doncaster Council is committed to keeping our streets clean and will take action against those who blight it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our enforcement officers recently undertook a day of action dedicated to the city centre and the results speak for themselves.

Doncaster Council is clamping down on rubbish dumped in alleyways.placeholder image
Doncaster Council is clamping down on rubbish dumped in alleyways.

“Investigations are ongoing to the large number of fly-tips which had been discovered in alleyways around the city.

"Many had evidence of whose waste was disposed, which could lead to prosecutions.

“More than 35 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued for offences relating to littering and dog fouling.

“Ten businesses were visited to ensure they were complying with waste management regulations. Those that were not, will either be revisited or receive notices.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice