32 arrests in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire in vehicle crime blitz

Thirty two people have been arrested across South Yorkshire as part of a week long operation against vehicle crime.

During the week of 13 October, officers across South Yorkshire were involved in a national vehicle crime intensification week, where a total of 32 arrests were made across the county.

The week of action, known as Op Alliances 2, brings together policing and law enforcement partners, such as the National Crime Agency (NCA), UK Border Force and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) to tackle the issue of vehicle crime.

Across Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, 32 arrests were made in total for offences such as theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, public order, harassment, theft from a shop, over the prescribed limit and recall to prison.

Throughout the week, seven warrants were executed with a further 14 searches carried out at premises under PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) powers, as well as numerous vehicle checks.

Nine suspected stolen vehicles were seized, with 33 scrap yard visits taking place and 400 Faraday key pouches distributed.

Officers also spoke to members of the public with a series of pop-up stalls, and engaged with over 900 people where they provided crime prevention advice.

Following the arrests, a man in Sheffield was charged with the production or being concerned in the production of a controlled drug, and driving without insurance after officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a vehicle as part of the operation.

Officers then carried out a search at an address linked to the vehicle stop, where they discovered a significant cannabis set up comprising of 103 plants.

Chief Inspector James Bennett, force lead for vehicle crime, said: “Vehicle crime is a sustained problem, not just in South Yorkshire but across the country, which has a negative impact on individuals, the wider community and businesses.

“There is evidence to suggest that vehicle crime forms a large part of serious organised acquisitive crime, where stolen vehicles are used in poly-criminality in other areas of acquisitive crime and drug offending.

"Throughout this week of action and with help from partners, we focused our resources on identifying and targeting the highest harm offenders which enabled us to disrupt vehicle crime and take those responsible off our streets.

“I am extremely pleased with our results, and this wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of our officers, staff and partners. I want to thank everyone who was involved throughout this week of action.

“Although we have seen some great results, the hard work doesn’t stop there as we are committed to tackling vehicle crime 365 days a year.

"If you see our officers out and about in your neighbourhood or have any concerns, please do stop and speak to them. The information you provide can help us in tackling vehicle crime as well as wider neighbourhood crime, and ensure our communities are kept safe from harm.”

For tips on how you can secure your vehicle, visit the SYP website for more information.