25-year-old man in custody accused of £580 Doncaster shoplifting spree
A man has been remanded in custody accused of a £580 shoplifting spree in shops across Doncaster.
25-year-old Tommy Knott, of Oldfield Crescent, Stainforth, has been accused of stealing over £580 worth of products from various stores in Doncaster, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
He has been charged with eight counts of theft and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court earlier this month.
He has since been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 5 December.