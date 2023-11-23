25-year-old man in custody accused of £580 Doncaster shoplifting spree

A man has been remanded in custody accused of a £580 shoplifting spree in shops across Doncaster.

25-year-old Tommy Knott, of Oldfield Crescent, Stainforth, has been accused of stealing over £580 worth of products from various stores in Doncaster, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

He has been charged with eight counts of theft and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court earlier this month.