25-year-old Doncaster man appears in court on burglary and driving offences

A 25-year-old Doncaster man has appeared in court after being charged with driving and burglary offences.

Josh Mansfield, of no fixed abode, was arrested last Sunday (5 January) in the Hyde Park area of the city and has since been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and multiple driving offences.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (6 January) and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 3 February.