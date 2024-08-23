22-year-old Doncaster man appears in court over asylum seeker hotel riot
A Doncaster man has become the latest person to appear in court charged in connection with the riot at a South Yorkshire hotel housing asylum seekers.
Regan Urruty Dever, 22, of Ouse Terrace, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to violent disorder when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court earlier this week.
He is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 28 August.
Dozens of people have been arrested, charged and convicted over violent scenes at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on August 4.