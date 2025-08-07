19 vehicles slapped with driving ban and 23 drivers targeted in Doncaster police blitz

Police have ordered 19 vehicles to be banned from driving and 23 motorists are facing charges after a blitz on dangerous vehicles in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s road policing team and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency teamed up for the operation in Sprotbrough.

A spokesperson said: “A vehicle’s condition can be a contributing factor to the safety of other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A two-day joint operation between roads policing officers and the DVSA has led to prohibited vehicles and traffic offence reports being issued.

Police targeted dangerous vehicles in Doncaster.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday (5 and 6 August), officers stopped 53 vehicles passing through Sprotbrough in Doncaster.

“Of those stopped, 19 vehicles were prohibited from driving until repairs to make them safe were carried out.

“Traffic offence reports were issued to 23 drivers for offences, including no seatbelt, no insurance, and insecure loads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “There are clear links between unsafe and unsuitable vehicles and many serious and fatal road collisions, hence why the legislation exists - to make us all safer.

“Our activity here is not, as some believe, around money - it’s about saving lives.

“Those caught as part of this operation have not been taking their responsibility as a driver seriously enough, and there is no excuse for putting others at risk. Everyone needs to play their part in making the roads of South Yorkshire safer.”

For more information on vehicle checks before you set off on your journey, please visit the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership website- https://orlo.uk/xTThR