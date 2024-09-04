The proactive crime-fighting operation returned to the city today (4 September), with 17 people arrested so far and brought into custody on suspicion of various crimes, including firearms, vehicle, theft and drug offences.

After teams meticulously gathered intelligence on suspects, several warrants were executed at properties and premises across the borough.

Doncaster’s Operation Fortify team were joined by officers from the tasking team to execute a pre-planned warrant at a premises suspected of being used as a ‘chop shop’.

A ‘chop shop’ is the name used to describe an area or premises where stolen cars are taken apart so that their parts can be sold separately.

This warrant resulted in two people being arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, with suspected stolen vehicle parts found during a search of the premises.

Two imitation firearms, a crossbow, an axe and substantial quantities of suspected heroin were seized along with a phone from a property in Bentley as officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A 53-year-old woman, two men aged 21 and a 19-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs as well as possession of imitation firearms and offensive weapons.

A dog believed to be an unregistered XL Bully was also seized from the address during the warrant, with additional warrants leading to the recovery of over 300 cannabis plants.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) arrested three men on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle in Dunscroft.

While on patrol, officers saw a vehicle accelerate away, and when it failed to stop, a pursuit ensued, with three people seen decamping the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

They were promptly located, with officers recovering a silver Ford in the process.

Our Off-Road Bike Intervention Team (ORBiT) conducted patrols of areas where reports of dangerous off-road bikes have been prevalent, with road and traffic operations also taking place.

Our Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking (MSHT) team have been visiting restaurants in Doncaster to engage with workers and owners and offer safeguarding advice to any vulnerable individuals suspected of being at risk of exploitation.

It has resulted in four people being arrested on suspicion of immigration offences, with one vehicle recovered for having no licence and no insurance.

Activity that took place yesterday (3 September) saw officers recover a stolen trailer and a stolen roller, with £10,000 of unaccounted cash seized.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Ronayne said: “A lot of planning and intelligence gathering has gone into this Operation Duxford and we are really encouraged by the initial results of this day of activity.

“A lot of work that our officers do goes on away from public view and behind the scenes. Today is our opportunity to proactively show you the work that goes on all year round to tackle crime and the issues that matter the most to you.”

The theme of this year’s operation was centred around vehicle crime and disrupting the activities of organised crime groups (OCGs) – two key issues raised as matters of concern by members of the public in Doncaster.

DCI Ronayne said: “We remain committed to securing justice for innocent members of the public who become victims of vehicle crime, and we remain steadfast in our determination to dismantle OCGs in Doncaster.

“So-called chop shops are often linked to the activities of OCGs and we know that by cutting out their supply chain and disrupting their operations, we can severely damage their influence.

“Vehicle crime has a devastating impact on its victims, and we won’t allow the perpetrators of this criminality to continue wreaking havoc in our local communities.”

The activities of OCGs in Doncaster has already been weakened significantly this year thanks to Operation Dream Alpha, which has secured over 100 years’ worth of convictions for drug suppliers in Doncaster.

Today, the execution of drug warrants at properties across the city has led to the seizure of dangerous substances and will further suppress the activities of OCGs by cutting out their supply chains.

DCI Ronayne thanked communities across Doncaster as well as key partners for their help in supporting today’s Operation Duxford and encouraged anyone with concerns about crime in their area to get in touch with police.

He added: “Lots of work goes into building intelligence on known offenders to be able to bring criminals to justice and today is our chance to show you just how seriously we take this endeavour.

“I would urge any members of the public with concerns regarding vehicle crime, antisocial behaviour, OCGs, drugs or any other crime in their communities to please report these incidents to us immediately so we can properly investigate.”

If you want to report a crime you can do so by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency and when a life is at risk. You can also report crime by submitting information via the website https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

