16-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Doncaster city centre street
A teenage boy was arrested after a 55-year-old man was assaulted in a Doncaster city centre street.
Police were called to Hall Gate yesterday afternoon, shortly before 5.30pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 5.17pm yesterday, we responded to reports of an assault on Hall Gate.
“A man, 55, was reportedly assaulted by an unknown assailant.
“The ambulance service attended and took the victim to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not serious.
“A 16-year-old boy was arrested and later released pending further enquiries.”