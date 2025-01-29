16 drivers caught speeding during police operation in Mexborough.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team caught 16 drivers speeding during an operation in Mexborough yesterday.

Officers conducted the speed operation on Adwick Road and Church Street to make sure that people were driving safely.

A spokesman said: “Sadly, it would appear that some people did not have "Drive Safely" as their new year's resolution.

"Sixteen drivers out of the 200 we assessed were driving over the speed limit (with the worst offender driving 47 mph).

"We would like to remind road users that the greater the impact speed, the greater the chance of serious injury or death. A pedestrian hit at 30mph has a very significant (one in five) chance of being killed.

"This rises significantly to a one in three chance if they are hit at 35mph. Even small increases in speed can lead to an increase in impact severity."

They added: “Adwick Road is a 30 mph for a reason, it has a hospital, school and many junctions. Is arriving at your destination five seconds quicker really worth the risk to yourself or others?

"And if that's not enough, might we remind you that speed awareness courses are roughly £85 and a speeding ticket £100 and three points on your licence.”