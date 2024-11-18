Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

16 Days of Activism against Gender Violence is an international campaign which runs from November 25 and December 10 and creates an opportunity to come together to raise awareness of domestic abuse and sexual violence towards women.

Violence and abuse are never justified or ‘a bit of fun’, any behaviour that frightens, embarrasses, demeans or causes distress to women or girls is abuse and it is vital that they have the opportunity to speak out and get support.

Councillor Gemma Cobby and the Doncaster Violence Against Women and Girls group will be holding their annual vigil marking the International Day of Eliminating Violence Towards Women and Girls on Monday November 25 at 6pm outside the Mansion House in Doncaster city centre, followed by warm refreshments at the Doncaster Unitarian Church on Hall Gate.

The vigil is just one of the many initiatives that agencies and community groups in Doncaster are involved with to help tackle violence against women and girls.

The Safe Haven team are based at the Unitarian Church opposite Flares and provide support from 9pm -1am. People can access practical and pastoral support for people out in the city centre who may find themselves in difficulty.

Practical measure to prevent harm to women and reduce the fear of harm includes:

Increased CCTV and lighting in parks and open spaces

Cutting back bushes to create clear lines of site when walking through parks

Improving safety for women in pubs and clubs with training for staff, anti-spiking campaigns and Ask for Angela

Taxi marshals to help ensure women get home safely

Epic Project – a virtual reality interactive lesson for schools to prevent sexual harassment and ‘upskirting’

Sexual abuse and harassment lessons in schools

Walk Safe App

A wide range of domestic abuse initiatives

Councillor Sarah Smith, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care said: “Please know that there are a range of agencies working together in Doncaster to keep women and girls safe and if you do have concerns about domestic or sexual abuse or any form of violence, abuse or harassment of women and girls, there are a number of ways you can contact someone to seek advice or help.

"You can call police directly or alternatively speak to a trusted professional who can get you the support you need. You are not alone, and we are here for you.”

For more information about the support available please visit Violence Against Women and Girls - Doncaster Council

Information on the Safer City initiative is available, visit Safer City - YourLifeDoncaster

For information about the Walk Safe App and to download, Home - WalkSafe

If you are experiencing any form of abuse you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or in an emergency please 999 and press 55 if it is not safe for you to speak.