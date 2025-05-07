13 arrests as police carry out blitz on drug dealing in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

13 people have been arrested on a day of action aimed at blitzing drug gangs and organised crime in Doncaster.

Several addresses in Doncaster suspected of being involved in the growth and supply of illegal drugs have been raided today (Wednesday 7 May) as part of Operation Duxford.

A targeted day of action focusing on tackling organised crime groups and associated criminality has seen 13 arrests so far, with over 200 cannabis plants seized during a series of warrants obtained and executed under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Today’s Duxford has been led by Operation Fortify – a dedicated team of officers and detectives responsible for tackling serious and organised crime.

Police in Doncaster have carried out a number of drug raids.

Detective Inspector Laura Procter, from Doncaster’s Operation Fortify team, said: “Cannabis may seem like a harmless drug but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The large-scale production and sale of this drug funds organised crime groups who are responsible for bringing violent criminality to our neighbourhoods and communities.

“By cutting out the growth and supply of this illegal drug, we severely limit the influence of these organised crime groups, who often recruit vulnerable people who they exploit to look after these grows.”

Those arrested today have been detained on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession with intent to supply drugs, failing to appear in court in relation to suspected drug-related offences, driving while unfit through drugs and shoplifting.

As well as the seizure of over 200 cannabis plants, officers have also recovered Class A drugs as part of today’s warrants, with over 70 drug warrants executed so far this year in Doncaster.

Although the focus of today’s operation has been on drugs warrants and enforcement activities, officers have also been engaging with members of the public through leaflet drops in areas with high footfall.

PCSOs have also been deployed to patrol vehicle crime hotspots and car parks, with the force’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team carrying out targeted patrols in key areas to gather intelligence and crackdown on the use of nuisance and illegal off-road bikes.

SYP’s Modern Slavery Human Trafficking team have also conducted their own mini operation visiting hairdressers and barbershops with possible links to exploitation.

Working alongside partners, including HMRC and the DWP, officers engaged with workers to check on their welfare and perform safeguarding checks.

DI Procter continued: “A lot of intelligence and evidence gathering goes into the work our officers do day in, day out and today’s operation gives us an opportunity to really show the public just how hard they work every day to keep the people of Doncaster safe.

“The activities and efforts that form part of this operation happen every day across South Yorkshire with various teams and departments working hard to fight organised crime groups.

“This work isn’t always visible to the public so it’s great to use Operation Duxford as a way to show the public our proactive stance and continued commitment to fighting serious and organised crime.”

You can report crime to police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.