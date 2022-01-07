13 arrests and 800 cannabis plants seized as police smash nine Doncaster drug factories

Officers have swooped on a number of properties in the Hexthorpe and Balby areas over the last few days, making a string of arrests.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police's Doncaster Central team said: “Over the last three days, following concerns raised by residents in the Balby and Hexthorpe areas, we have executed a series of drugs warrants.

“Working in partnership with Northern PowerGrid, Doncaster Council and CSI Doncaster, we have visited nine addresses where cannabis was being produced, and electricity meters had been bypassed.

Police raided a number of properties in Hexthorpe and Balby.

“In total 760 cannabis plants have been seized, 13 arrests made, and the electrics made safe at all addresses. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be in excess of £500k.”

Police have issued details of the houses targeted and arrests made:

Abbott Street – 40 plants seized, one male arrested, charged and remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

Sheardown Street – 14 plants seized, one adult male arrested, and issued an adult conditional caution.

Abbott Street – 116 plants seized, one male arrested, charged and remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

Sheardown Street – 180 plants seized, no suspect present, enquiries are continuing.

Ramsden Road – 109 plants seized, two males arrested, released while enquiries are continued following consultation with Crown Prosecution Services.

Bramworth Road – 171 plants seized, one male arrested, charged and remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court

Walpole Close – 12 plants seized, two males arrested, one charged and bailed to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court, one released with no further action.

Crimpsalll Road – 2 large bags of cannabis bush seized, two males and two females arrested and remain in custody awaiting interview.

St Catherine’s Avenue – 118 plants seized, one male arrested, he has been interviewed and officers are consulting CPS to authorise a charge.