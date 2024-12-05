100 plants seized as Doncaster police bust yet another cannabis factory
Police have seized more than 100 cannabis plants after another drugs factory bust in the city.
Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Mexborough.
A large cannabis cultivation was located inside with approximately 100 plants found and seized.
Residents are reminded that if you wish to pass any information onto the police you can do it via 101, the online portal or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.