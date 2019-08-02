10 of the strangest UK parking laws

Parking your car may sound like a simple task, but there are some lesser known laws that apply in the UK that could see drivers caught out and landed with a hefty fine.

By Claire Schofield
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 11:30


Researchers from LeaseVan.co.uk have revealed some of the most obscure rules that drivers could fall foul of when parking on a public road. Here are 10 of the strangest UK parking laws to be aware of to ensure you avoid being fined by authorities.

Using wheelie bins, cones or other objects to reserve a parking space near your house or work space could result in a fine, as it may be regarded as causing a dangerous obstruction on the road.
Vehicles parking on a road where the speed limit is more than 30mph, facing away from the traffic or outside of a designated parking area should technically have their side lights on overnight to help prevent collisions.
Drivers and passengers need to check all of their mirrors before exiting a parked vehicle as it is always the responsibility of occupants to ensure opening doors will not impede passing pedestrians, cyclists or other vehicles.
Parking on the pavement has been outlawed by default in London since the 1970s, unless permission is otherwise granted. For the rest of the UK, the practice isn't allowed where it might cause an obstruction.
Drivers who abandon their vehicle in the middle of the road by parking more than 50cm away from the kerb could be faced with an immediate on the spot fine.

Parking within 10m of a junction is strictly prohibited to maintain road safety - even if it is the only space close to your home or work.
If a motorist allows their vehicle to build up too much dirt while it is parked they are breaking the law, as having an unreadable number plate is illegal.
Parking over a designated cycle lane that is painted on the carriageway is not allowed. Doing so would technically be blocking a lane, so drivers should look elsewhere for a space.
Pulling up outside someone's address and announcing your arrival with a beep is not permitted. Any use of a vehicle's horn while it is stationary is against the law. This also applies to taxis and delivery drivers.
Vehicle owners can only use double yellow lines for loading if the goods being dropped off or collected are of sufficient size, weight or difficulty. Grabbing a quick coffee or lunch time meal deal does not count.