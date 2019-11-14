Cricket commentary legend Henry Blofeld announces Doncaster book signing

Cricket commentary legend Henry Blofeld is coming to Doncaster.

The broadcasting star, affectionately known as Blowers, will drop into Waterstones in the Frenchgate Centre to sign copies of his new book, My A-Z of Cricket.

Fans will be able to meet and chat with the 80-year-old commentator who became a much-loved institution, providing quirky commentary on radio’s Test Match Special for many years before his retirement from the microphone in 2017.

He is a renowned after dinner speaker, raconteur and author and his new book is a “humorous and entertaining jaunt through the cricket landscape.”

He became renowned for his own unique cricket commentary, characterised by his plummy voice and his mention of superfluous details regarding the scene, including things such as construction cranes or numbers of pink shirts in the crowd; as well as pigeons, buses, aeroplanes and helicopters that happen to be passing by.

After the tea and lunch breaks he was known to talk for extended periods of time about the food on offer, in particular cakes, with occasional interruptions to describe the situation on the field. He was given a standing ovation on a lap of the ground following the match.