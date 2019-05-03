Crews tackle three fires across Doncaster overnight 

Crews had to tackle three fires across Doncaster overnight.
Arsonists set fire to a pile of litter in Crossfield Lane, Skellow, at 8pm last night.
READ MORE: Woman caught smuggling tobacco into Doncaster prison in dressing gown taken for inmate
A crew from Adwick Fire Station spent 20 minutes tackling the blaze.
A controlled burning got out of control in Conisbrough and spread to trees at 8.50pm.
READ MORE: Watch the start of the Tour de Yorkshire in Doncaster today
Edlington firefighters pent one hour tackling the fire in High Street.
The cause was accidental.
READ MORE: Doncaster hospital staff go on strike over pay
Yobs set fire to rubbish in Station Road, Stainforth, at 4.25am this morning.
Thorne firefighters spent 50 minutes extinguishing the flames.